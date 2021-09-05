OTTAWA COUNTY — A 67-year-old Mason man drowned in Lake Michigan Saturday morning.
Police say the incident took place around 11:15 a.m. at a private beach in Park Township. The man had been swimming with his family when strong waves began to pull him further into the water. Police say he was struggling to swim before he went underwater.
