ZEELAND — Police said a 2017 Kenworth semi-truck with trailer had stopped for a red light at Main Street in Zeeland when its driver felt a bump from behind at about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.
A 2007 Honda Civic had struck the rear of the semi-trailer, said Sgt. Matt Wildfong of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the Civic said he did not see that the truck was stopped.
