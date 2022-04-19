The Almond Products Inc. plant in Spring Lake Township caught fire early Tuesday morning, and firefighters from the Spring Lake department and several surrounding departments battled the blaze for more than two hours.
The building at 17150 148th Ave. was filling with smoke when the fire was first reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. The first units on the scene say they witnessed a working fire in the structure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.