The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said a body has been recovered from the Grand River by a search party looking for 18-year-old Hunter Klompstra, who disappeared on Jan. 1.
Friends and family organized a search party to look for Klompstra on Saturday. Around 11:23 a.m. the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office was called to Leonard Road after the search party located a possible body in the water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.