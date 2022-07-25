The body of a 19-year-old swimmer who went missing at Pere Marquette Beach on Sunday was recovered Monday morning, according to authorities.
First responders arrived at the scene around 6:12 p.m. Sunday on reports of an unconscious swimmer, according to the Muskegon Professional Firefighters Union Facebook Page.
Police learned that 19-year-old Michael Hooffstetter, of Ohio, was swimming with friends when waves and currents overwhelmed him. Beachgoers tried to rescue Hooffstetter but were unsuccessful, according to police.
Operations moved from rescue to recovery around 8:15 p.m.
The search resumed Monday morning, and Hooffstetter's body was recovered around 9:30 a.m.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.