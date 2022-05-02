BYRON TWP. — The body of a missing 1-year-old from Byron Township was found Monday morning, authorities say.
Noah Alan Jordan went missing at around 11:05 a.m. Sunday in the Cutler Estates neighborhood, located at the 6000 block of Fork Avenue SW, near Division and M-6.
The boy's body was recovered about a mile from his home in Buck Creek, which authorities said they were concerned about during their search. The creek had been flowing higher and faster than normal due to recent rainfall.
Police utilized drone teams, fire crews, a dive team, and search-and-rescue crews to search for Noah. After calling off the search Sunday at around 10 p.m., the effort continued Monday and the body was located around 9 a.m.
Kent County investigators were on the scene interviewing the parents and neighbors for more information Sunday. It was believed that Noah had not traveled far from his home.
"An almost-2-year-old is not going to be able to travel extremely far, so we're going to obviously search an entire perimeter through, and that's why we have our experts here from the Kent County Search and Rescue — this is what they do," said Sgt. Eric Brunner of the Kent County Sheriff's Office.
Brunner said Noah's family is working with the Sheriff's Office's resources to support them at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.