FERRYSBURG – A teenage boy drowned at North Beach Park on Wednesday evening.
Emergency responders were called out to a water rescue around 7:45 p.m. The body was recovered about 30 minutes later.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department, the victim was a 16-year-old boy from Norton Shores. The boy was at the beach with a church youth group.
Earlier Wednesday evening, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Marine Patrol recovered the body of a 60-year-old man who had drowned in the Grand River channel.
This is a breaking story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
