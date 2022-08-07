Police recovered the body of a 59-year-old man out of the Grand River at Southern Grand Marina in Robinson Township on Saturday evening.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the man’s name will not be released pending notification of his family.
An immediate cause of death was not apparent, police said, and circumstances around the death remain under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office as well as the Ottawa County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Southern Grand Marina is located at 10367 North Cedar Drive, immediately downriver from Riverside Park.
