A burn demonstration used to show just how fast a fire spreads thrilled a large crowd during the annual Fire Prevention Week open house Tuesday evening at Grand Haven Township Fire Rescue.
Firefighters conducted two demonstrations, each time letting the fire get big before extinguishing it with water.
Children were able to try their hand at putting out a fire, learn about fire dangers in a house and how to escape, were able to dunk a firefighter or police officer to raise funds for Shields of Hope, play games, get their faces painted, and get a lesson in CPR from EMT students from the Careerline Tech Center.
Fire trucks, police cars and an ambulance filled the parking areas where volunteers answered questions and allowed children to climb into the vehicles for photos.
Along with host Grand Haven Township Fire Rescue, there were also trucks from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, and fire departments from Ferrysburg, and Spring Lake, Robinson, Crockery and Allendale townships.
Two more open houses are scheduled in the area. The Grand Haven department will host its open house on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and the Ferrysburg Fire Department will host its open house on Monday, from 6-8 p.m.
