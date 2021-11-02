A chain-reaction crash Tuesday afternoon in Holland Township involved a school bus loaded with children, but fortunately no one was injured, police said.
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputies and medical first responders were dispatched at 3:03 p.m. to the crash at the intersection of James Street and 132nd Avenue. When deputies arrived on the scene, one of the vehicles was fully involved in fire.
