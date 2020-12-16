ALLENDALE TWP. — A car crashed into a house near Allendale on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in both the car and house to burst into flames.
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the corner of 92nd Avenue and Pierce Street in Allendale Township at 2:24 p.m. An off-duty officer witnessed the driver of the vehicle leave the scene on foot and the off-duty officer followed the subject.
