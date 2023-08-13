Grand Haven Department of Public Safety officers quickly put out a fire in the garage of a home on the 1200 block of Taylor
responded to a residential fire in the 1200 block of Taylor Avenue in Grand Haven on Sunday.
Officers were dispatched to a report of a residential fire around 3:40 p.m. On arrival, they found a car on fire in the garage of the home.
The fire was quickly extinguished, limiting damage. The cause is under investigation. There were no injuries.
Grand Haven Township Fire/Rescue and Trinity Hospital Paramedics assisted GHDPS.
Dispatchers from Ottawa County Central Dispatch performed expertly, according to GHDPS Director Jeff Hawke, advising the home owners to close doors to limit air flow and slow fire spread.
