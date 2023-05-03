A worker setting up the Holland Tulip Time Festival carnival in Holland was airlifted to the hospital after being injured in a fall.
According to the Holland Department of Public Safety, officers and firefighters responded to the parking lot area of the Holland Civic Center, where the rides for the carnival were being assembled, on a report of a subject who had fallen while assembling one of the rides.
First responders located the injured victim, a 27-year-old man, who is an employee of Skerbeck Entertainment Group, the Carnival operator. The man was on the ground near the Ferris wheel.
Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears the man had been climbing an extension ladder while assembling the Ferris wheel when he lost his footing and fell from the ladder. He told first responders that he had his safety harness on, but it failed to stop his fall. He struck the Ferris wheel during the fall.
AMR paramedics successfully stabilized the victim but, based on the nature of the injuries, he was airlifted to Spectrum Health by West Michigan Air Care with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
