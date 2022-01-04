A fire at JR Automation north of Holland is believed to have started near the air ventilation system, but an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire is underway, Olive Township Fire Division Chief Duane Wolters told The Sentinel.
The fire began at around 3:30 p.m. Monday, with crews clearing the scene at around 11 p.m.
