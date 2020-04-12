A 32-year-old Coopersville man was listed in stable condition following a one-car crash early Sunday morning on I-96 in Wright Township.
The man was traveling west on I-96 at about 2:24 a.m. in a 2008 Ford Escape. He was near the 22-mile-marker when he lost control of the vehicle, went off the road and into the ditch, according to Sgt. Brandon Tubergan of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
Life EMS transported the man to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.
Also responding to the scene were Wright/Tallmadge firefighters.
No other information was available.
