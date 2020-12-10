Update (2 p.m.) – Some traffic is now making its way through on the southbound lanes, although most vehicles are being diverted through Spring Lake.
Clarification/2:30 p.m. UPDATE: Only the traffic backed up behind the crash to VanWagoner Road was being allowed to pass through the area. All other southbound traffic was/is being diverted off at VanWagoner Road. Any traffic coming through Spring Lake or Ferrysburg attempting to head south was being diverted back through Spring Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.