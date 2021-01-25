A woodstove is the likely cause of a fire that destroyed a Robinson Township home Monday morning, according to Fire Chief Paul VanVelzen.
Firefighters were called to the modular, one-story home at 11815 Johnson St. at about 9:53 a.m.
VanVelzen said that a furniture delivery driver in the area saw the smoke and flames already coming through the roof.
Smoke could be seen from M-231, a couple miles away.
The first fire officer on the scene reported smoke and flames and said that firefighters would be fighting in the defensive mode, or from the outside only.
The female occupant of the home was able to safely evacuate with her dog and cat, VanVelzen said. Paramedics from North Ottawa Community Hospital treated her at the scene for smoke inhalation. She was then taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Firefighters from Robinson, Allendale and Grand Haven township fire departments battled the blaze. Crockery Township firefighters also assisted at the scene and manned the Robinson station.
Firefighters cleared the scene just before 1 p.m.
