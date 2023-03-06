MUSKEGON — Multiple departments are responding to reports of a fire at Safe Harbor Great Lakes Marina in Muskegon.
Crews have reported heavy smoke coming from a boat storage building on the property located on Lakeshore Drive.
According to the Muskegon Professional Firefighters, they are currently working on getting the fire under control. Aid has been requested from Norton Shores, Muskegon Heights, Muskegon Township and North Muskegon.
There have been no reports of injuries at this time, and the extent of the damage remains unknown.
