A 47-year-old Grand Rapids woman and an Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputy were injured in a head-on crash early Wednesday morning in Georgetown Township.
Both drivers were transported to area hospitals by ambulance and were in stable condition, according to Sgt. Eric Westveer of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation showed, that at around 5:40 a.m., the deputy was traveling east on Port Sheldon Road near 34th Avenue. The second vehicle, a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse driven by the 47-year-old female, was westbound on Port Sheldon, crossed the centerline and struck the deputy’s car head-on.
Georgetown Township firefighters extricated the deputy, who was pinned inside his cruiser.
Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, Westveer said.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.