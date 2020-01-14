SPRING LAKE TWP. — A dog rescued from a burning mobile home will be OK, according to officials at the scene of a fire Tuesday afternoon at the Forest Lake Estates in Spring Lake Township.
The homeowner was not home when the fire started.
Luann Ferrell, an employee at the mobile home park, said she was driving by when she saw heavy black smoke coming from the home at 17110 Michigan St. shortly before 3 p.m. She contacted the park office and they in turn contacted the homeowner, who was a short distance down the street at his mother’s home.
“They came running down the street and they were screaming that the dog was inside,” Ferrell said.
The homeowner and park employees tried kicking in the door, but heard popping sounds. The dog was at the front window, so they grabbed a log from the woodpile, broke the window and pulled the pit bull-type dog out of the house, Ferrell said.
“It all happened so fast, I don’t know who did what,” she said.
Another park worker arrived in time to see the dog being rescued. He said flames were burning in the kitchen area at the time.
“(The dog) was gasping for air, so I gave it CPR,” said Brad Dault. Then a township worker took the dog to a local veterinarian’s office, he added.
Dault also used his fire extinguishers to try to put out the fire.
Firefighters from Spring Lake, Crockery Township and Ferrysburg responded to the scene, along Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Spring Lake Fire/Rescue Chief Brian Sipe said that firefighters extinguished the bulk of the fire from the exterior, and then entered the home to put out the hotspots.
The origin and cause of the fire were unknown at the time. Sipe said investigators would return to the scene over the next couple of days to complete an investigation.
The fire chief said the home was a total loss, but he did not know if it was insured.
