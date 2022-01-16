GRAND HAVEN TWP. — A 28-year-old Holland man suffered injuries in a crash along U.S. 31 after he fell asleep at the wheel.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, which occurred early Saturday morning just north of Pierce Street in Grand Haven Township. The man was driving north in a Chevrolet Equinox when he fell asleep, left the roadway and struck a tree in the median.
