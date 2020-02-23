MUSKEGON TWP. — Michigan State Police said a 35-year-old man from Grant died Sunday morning in a single car crash in Muskegon Township.
Troopers responded to the crash at 12:40 a.m. on River Road near Betty Lane. Police said the man was driving a 2006 Jeep Commander heading east on River Road. The Jeep went off the road near a curve west of Betty Lane.
