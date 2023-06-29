ALLENDALE TWP. — A Grandville man is in critical condition after suffering a medical emergency while driving Thursday morning, causing him to crash into several signs and curbs, and then finally veering off the road and striking a tree.
The 49-year-old was transported to a Grand Rapids hospital in critical condition, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
