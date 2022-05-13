CHESTER TWP. — Two drivers were pinned in their vehicles after an SUV hit a farm tractor around 1:30 a.m. Friday.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a 20-year-old woman was driving a Chevrolet Equinox west on Harding Street near 16th Avenue when her vehicle collided with the rear of a farm tractor, which was pulling an agricultural sprayer. The tractor was driven by a 29-year-old Conklin man.
