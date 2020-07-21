HUMAN CHAIN 3

A human chain sweeps through the shallow water searching for a missing swimmer at Grand Haven State Park on Sunday, July 19. 

 Tribune photo / Becky Vargo

Divers have recovered the body of a boy who went missing in Lake Michigan off Grand Haven State Park on Sunday. 

The victim has been identified as 14-year-old Jovanny Arroyo of Grand Rapids. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.