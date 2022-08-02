Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) was closed at 104th Avenue in Robinson Township for more than two hours Tuesday morning after a crash involving a dump truck left the roadway covered in asphalt.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred after a 74-year-old West Olive woman was driving south on 104th when she failed to stop for a stop sign. She was struck by the dump truck, which was traveling west on M-45.
The dump truck rolled onto its side before coming to rest on the south side of M-45, spilling its load of asphalt across the road. The truck was driven by a 46-year-old Bangor man, who was not injured, police said.
The West Olive woman suffered injuries that “are thought to be non-life-threatening,” according to police. She was transported to a local hospital.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
