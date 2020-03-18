Emergency first responders are using enhanced measures to protect the public and themselves from the spread of the coronavirus, while still providing all services, according to Jeff Hawke, director of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.
The threat of the virus won’t stop police, firefighters or paramedics from responding to your requests for help, whether it be at home, at a business or somewhere on the road or trail, Hawke said.
“Officers will be responding as normal to calls,” he said.
What’s different is a couple of extra questions Ottawa County Central Dispatch staff will ask to help determine if extra precautions need to be taken in relation to potential exposure to the virus.
For example, if a person having a medical situation has flu symptoms, a mask will be put on that patient, Hawke said. If someone enters the GHDPS lobby and asks to speak to a police officer, “we’re going to have that person wear a surgical mask,” Hawke said.
Added precautions at the department’s lobby include more cleaning/disinfecting stations at every entrance. There is also a phone in the lobby that can be used to get to a help desk for whatever the person needs.
Hawke said police would conduct as many interviews over the phone as possible. When arriving at a residence, they might ask people to step outside in order to maintain social distancing.
“We are trying to limit contact with people as much as possible on minor crimes,” he said.
On-site investigations will continue as usual.
North Ottawa Community Hospital paramedics also have added precautions.
“They have to be screened just like everybody else,” said hospital spokesperson Jennifer VanSkiver. “We do a thorough screening at the beginning of their shift to make sure they are safe and ready to go to work.”
VanSkiver said NOCH staff also makes sure the paramedics have all of their personal protection equipment such as gloves, goggles and masks.
“At this point, they are using universal precautions,” VanSkiver said. “They are erring on the side of caution, always. They are always on the front lines.”
Like the Grand Haven department, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is also continuing to respond as usual, while keeping in mind the safety and well-being of citizens and first responders, said Sheriff Steve Kempker. Things that have changed include finger printing being suspended at the Sheriff’s Office unless they are court-ordered.
Kempker said they are asking people to mail in gun registration paperwork, instead of physically going to the Sheriff’s Office to drop off the papers. The mailing address is on the Ottawa County website.
No visitors are being allowed at the Ottawa County Jail. Jail medical personnel are screening any arrestees coming into the jail. Kempker said Ottawa County has 24/7 medical staffing and services located inside the jail.
Information is being updated daily as changes are made in response to the coronavirus pandemic. More information from the Sheriff’s Office is on its website at miottawa.org/sheriff.
In an effort to protect first responders, Grand Haven Township closed its fire station to the public beginning Monday. Anyone needing a burn permit can request one online or call the fire department at 616-842-9616, said Lt. Dave Marshall.
Although you might see Sheriff’s Office cars parked at the township building, people should call the nonemergency number if they want to speak to a deputy. That number is 800-249-0911. A sign on the front door of the station directs people to a red emergency phone box, if needed.
The township department will continue to respond to all emergencies, as usual, Marshall said. Firefighters are following protocols set by Ottawa County Medical Control.
Sometimes there may be calls for masks. Some calls may require full gear, Marshall said.
Uptick in crime?
GHDPS Director Jeff Hawke said his department does not anticipate an uptick in crime during the upcoming weeks.
“If it happens, we will respond accordingly,” he said.
Hawke also does not anticipate looting as businesses start a temporary shutdown, noting that looting is more associated with civil unrest.
