Kent and Ottawa counties and the city of Grand Rapids have arranged for three virtual town hall meetings to gather stakeholder input on the Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan.
This plan is a comprehensive analysis of regional hazards and vulnerabilities, and potential ways to decrease the effects of those hazards. The regional plan is a requirement to be eligible for FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Funds for pre- and post-disasters.
Each of the three regional partners have a designated virtual town hall; however, the public is welcome to participate in any of the meetings.
The Ottawa County town hall will be held Wednesday, Feb. 9, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
The meeting links and the Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan can be found at kentottawahmp.com.
