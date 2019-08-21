Family of 4 rescued from Lake Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN (WZZM-TV) — A family of four was rescued Wednesday on Lake Michigan after their rented jet skis overturned off South Haven's South Beach.
According to South Haven Area Emergency Services, a report of people in distress on Lake Michigan came at 11:30 a.m. Responders found four people — two adults and two children — in the water holding on to their overturned jet skis.
A nearby sailboat was able to offer aid to a man and a child. Local first responders took to the water on paddleboards and were able to assist a woman and another child. They returned several hundred yards to shore.
One of the children was taken to Bronson-South Haven Hospital for observation, and the others were not injured, authorities said.
