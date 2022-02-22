A “faulty furnace” was the reason given for a fire call Tuesday afternoon at the Tri-Cities Historical Museum in downtown Grand Haven.
That’s according to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, whose officers responded to reports of smoke in the building at 3:17 p.m. An overheated furnace motor caused components of the furnace to burn and the building filled with smoke, they said.
