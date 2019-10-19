The Ferrysburg Fire Department hosted its annual Fire Prevention Week open house this past Monday.
Favorite activities during the event included fire truck rides and a demonstration of the department's squirt/ladder truck. Children were also able to climb inside fire trucks, an Ottawa County Sheriff's Office patrol car and a North Ottawa Community Hospital ambulance.
City of Ferrysburg officials, along with members of the Ferrysburg Recreation Committee, conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the new fire truck-themed playground at the adjacent Fire Barn Park during Monday's open house.
