Grand Haven Department of Public Safety officers use shovels and a rake to find the hot spots in the mulch, where a Grand Haven Township firefighter uses a water hose to put them out. This was after a cigarette butt in the mulch outside of Lake Trust Credit Union ignited a small fire on Monday afternoon.
Tribune photos / Kayla Tucker
Lots of smoke was visible before police and fire crews put out a small fire Monday in front of the Grand Haven branch of Lake Trust Credit Union, off U.S. 31 and Robbins Road.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Two firefighters clean up after putting out a brush fire Monday in a resident’s wooded area off 120th Avenue in Robinson Township.
GRAND HAVEN TWP. — With recent weather conditions providing an increased chance of more wild fires, Grand Haven Township Fire Chief Steven Schrader is recommending residents pay attention to weather warnings and avoid burning in dry conditions.
“In the springtime, because there’s not a lot of moisture in the plants, they’re susceptible to higher fire danger ... and in dry times during the summer,” Schrader said.
