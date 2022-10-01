SPRING LAKE TWP. — A home in the Country Estates Mobile Home Park is a “total loss” after a fire Friday night.
Reports of “smoke and flames” at the home, located at 17275 Vancouver Drive, by neighbors prompted the Spring Lake Fire Department to respond, Chief John Stalzer said. Fire crews arrived at 10:42 p.m. to a “well involved fire.”
