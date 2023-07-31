GRAND HAVEN TWP. — The general store at the Outdoor Adventures Resort campground was destroyed by fire early Monday morning.
According to Grand Haven Township Fire Chief Shawn Schrader, his department arrived on the scene after a call from the campground’s security team.
“Crews reported that the building was fully involved,” Schrader said. “No other structures were damaged, no one was injured, and the building is a total loss.”
The fire remains under investigation.
Grand Haven Township Fire/Rescue was assisted at the scene by Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, as well as fire crews from Port Sheldon, Robinson, Allendale and Spring Lake townships. Most of the assistance was for water tanker support.
The campground is located at 10990 U.S. 31, just south of M-45.
