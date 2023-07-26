township fire

A screenshot from a video recording off of the township's engine 1774 shows initial crews setting up and making an entry in the the south side of the structure Wednesday morning.

 Courtesy photo / John Stalzer

A fire at Almond Products was put out in an hour Wednesday morning, according to Spring Lake Township Fire Chief John Stalzer. 

Firefighters responded to the call for service at 8:43 a.m. to a "possible fire at the roof level" of 17150 148th Avenue, or Almond Products, a metal finishing company. 

