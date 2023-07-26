Variably cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
