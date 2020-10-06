Ammeraal Fire

Firefighters spray water through holes in the roof of a home on Ammeraal Avenue in Grand Haven Township on Tuesday afternoon.

 Tribune photo / Matt DeYoung

GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Firefighters cut two large holes in the roof of a home at 14673 Ammeraal Ave. in Grand Haven Township in order to extinguish a fire there Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the call at 3:30 p.m.

