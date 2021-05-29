GRAND HAVEN TWP. — When firefighters arrived on the scene of a reported chimney fire on the 17000 block of Robbins Road late Saturday night, they saw flames shooting several feet in the air from the top of the chimney.
Lt. Matt Schweitzer of Grand Haven Township Fire Rescue said firefighters accessed the chimney using the township's ladder truck and extinguished the flames using bags of dry-chemical fire extinguisher.
