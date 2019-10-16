Grand Haven firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in the basement of a home at 1600 Slayton Street.
Firefighters responded to the home at the corner of Slayton and Eastern shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday.
According to officials on the scene, the fire consumed rags, towels and a chair before it was put out.
Heavy black smoke was ventilated from the home before firefighters cleared the scene.
Grand Haven Township Fire Rescue assisted at the scene.
