Grand Haven Department of Public Safety and several other teamed up to extinguish a house fire on Fifth Street just north of Jackson Street on Saturday night.
According to GHDPS Director Jeff Hawke, officers responded to a porch fire at 519 N. Fifth St. around 8:30 p.m. They found the front of the house on fire, with strong winds contributing to the rapid growth of the blaze.
"The fire quickly extended into the attic and interior fire attack," Hawke said. "Crews briefly exited the house until the fire was brought under control from the outside."
The fire was declared under control shortly before 10 p.m. and fully extinguished shortly after.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Grand Haven Department of Public Safety was assisted by Grand Haven Township Fire/Rescue, Spring Lake Fire Department, North Ottawa Community Hospital Paramedics, Norton Shores Fire Department Canteen, Grand Haven BLP Response Crew, and Ottawa County Central Dispatch 911 Operators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.