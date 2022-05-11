BLENDON TWP. — Firefighters are attempting to control a blaze that has already destroyed one building at Blendon Pines Sporting Clays, located at 8455 88th Ave.
The fire began around 12:30 p.m.
The sign on the building that burned reads "Guns-n-Gear." On its website, the shop has photos of racks of guns, including new as well as antique shotguns, rifles and handguns.
More information on the fire will be provided as it becomes available.
