MUSKEGON COUNTY — After a fire broke out at a home in Muskegon County early Saturday morning, firefighters from Egleston, Moreland, Fruitport and Muskegon Township fire departments were all called to assist.
But when they got to work battling the flames, they realized no one knew where the five young puppies inside in the home were.
Fire crews finally heard the cries of one dog, which lead them to the back room of the house. When firefighters reached them, only one of the five puppies was moving — the others were unresponsive.
First responders immediately provided the puppies with pet oxygen masks from the fire department.
After getting some air and treatment, the "almost lifeless" puppies started to come to, according to a representative from Pound Buddies, a Muskegon animal shelter.
The puppies were put inside an emergency vehicle to stay warm and be monitored until they could be transported to Pound Buddies for more treatment.
No one was injured in the fire, and all the puppies are on the mend, thanks to all the first responders who brought them to safety.
"How do we even express enough gratitude to the incredible men and women who not only keep US safe ... but have the expertise to save the lives of our pets as well?" the Pound Buddies staff wrote in a Facebook post.
