PORT SHELDON — Fire crews say everyone made it out safely after a garage caught fire at a home in Port Sheldon Township early Monday morning.
The fire started sometime before 2 a.m. at a home in the 9300 block of Ottawa House Drive in Port Sheldon Township.
The fire chief on scene said everyone inside the home was able to make it out safely.
The fire started in the home's attached garage and destroyed two vehicles inside. There was also significant damage to the roof, but it appears the fire was largely kept from spreading to the home.
The cause of the fire is still unclear.
The flames were extinguished sometime before 3 a.m. with fire crews staying on scene to put out remaining hot spots.
