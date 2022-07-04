Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.