FERRYSBURG — A fire early Friday morning destroyed a detached garage and several vehicles at a Ferrysburg home.
Family members safely evacuated the home, but two firefighters suffered from heat-related issues and one was transported to the hospital, according to Ferrysburg Fire Chief Jack Olthof.
Firefighters responded to the call for help at 17444 W. Spring Lake Road at 3:21 a.m.
“Our dog started barking,” said Bob McFarlane, who lives at the home with his fiancée, Pam Hassevoort. “It woke me up at 3:15, 3:20 a.m. Flames caught my eye. I looked out and saw flames shooting out of the garage."
McFarlane woke up the rest of the family, and they fled the house and called 911.
Olthof said flames were “higher than the trees” when he arrived on the scene.
He noted that firefighters had issues with getting water to the scene because of the very long driveway. Putting the mini-pumper at the Gables condominium complex next door got them to a closer hydrant.
The building burned to the ground.
“My stepson lost two cars,” McFarlane said. There were also two snowmobiles in the garage.
McFarlane’s nearby construction trailer with all of his tools was also destroyed.
“Pam and I were remodeling the house,” McFarlane said. “We had a lot of materials for that in there.”
McFarlane said that a lot of antiques were also in the garage, which he said was about 1200 square feet if you included the loft.
Siding on the house, which is about 20 feet from the garage, also melted.
“We were really, really close to having a house fire, too,” Olthof said.
Olthof said that the fire was under control in about 30-40 minutes and completely out in less than an hour.
Olthof said the last known person in the garage was the son, who parked his compact car there at about 9 p.m.
“He said he wasn’t having any problems with the car,” Olthof said.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Insurance investigators were expected on the scene later in the day.
Assisting the Ferrysburg Fire Department at the scene were the Spring Lake, Crockery and Norton Shores fire departments. Olthof said the additional department was needed because “everybody seems to be shorthanded.” Fruitport firefighters provided assistance to the on-scene departments by handling other calls.
Firefighters cleared the scene shortly before 7:30 a.m.
