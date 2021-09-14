Emergency crews responded to a report of a natural gas leak at Spectrum Health-Zeeland Community Hospital on Tuesday night.
According to Capt. Jake Sparks of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, multiple local fire agencies responded to the call, which came in around 7:45 p.m., along with Sheriff's Office deputies and SEMCO Energy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.