GRAND HAVEN TWP. — A semi-truck collided with a pickup truck after the semi ran a red light at U.S. 31 south of Grand Haven on Friday afternoon.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old Illinois man was driving the semi north on the highway when he failed to stop at the red light at Hayes Street. A 70-year-old Grand Haven Township man was driving his pickup into the intersection with a green light when his truck was struck by the semi.
The pickup driver was transported to Trinity Health Grand Haven (formerly North Ottawa Community Hospital) with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured, police said.
The northbound lanes of U.S. 31 were closed until approximately 1 p.m. as emergency crews cleaned up the crash scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.