ANTRIM COUNTY — A recent Grand Haven High School graduate drowned in northern Michigan's Elk Lake on Friday.
According to a press release from the Antrim County Sheriff's Office, rescue crews recovered the body of Sendy Grettenberger, 18, in approximately 25 feet of water. He was not wearing a life jacket, police said.
A Facebook post shared by Natasha Grettenberger said that while vacationing with his family, Sendy had gone out onto the lake in a rowboat to read, which was “one of his favorite things to do.”
The post says Sendy removed his life jacket and laid down in the boat. It appears the anchor line broke, and in an effort to reach over and grab the line, he either jumped out of the boat or fell into the lake. By the time family and friends onshore reached the boat, Sendy had disappeared into the water, which was more than 20 feet deep.
“We called 911, but rescue and recover crews required nearly six hours to find him,” the post reads.
The Facebook post is signed by his parents, Lou and Karen.
Antrim County Marine Patrol, South Torch Lake Fire and Rescue, Elk Rapids Fire, and Milton Township Fire and Rescue all responded, putting emergency boats in the water to search for Sendy.
The dive team from Grand Traverse County eventually found his body at around 8:35 p.m. Friday.
Sendy was among the Grand Haven High School Class of 2022, and appeared in the Tribune’s Graduation Edition last month.
GHHS teacher Angel Deal had Sendy in class as a sophomore and again as a senior, and described him as affectionate, kind, warm and gentle.
"He was a happy-go-lucky kid," Dean said. "Besides reading, he loved life's small pleasures: a good snack (he even enjoyed the prunes that I shared with my class one day), telling stories, napping – like all of us. I had him for English 10 in 10th grade and independent reading last semester. He read bell to bell, occasionally looking up to share in a joke or tell a story. ... My heart is shattered, and I'm sure it's the same for anyone who knew him. To know Sendy was to love him."
Elk Lake is a 12-square-mile lake in Antrim County, near Elk Rapids. At 192 feet deep, it’s Michigan’s second-deepest inland lake.
