A 19-year-old Grand Haven woman suffered critical injuries in a crash at 144th Avenue and M-45 on Saturday evening.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was driving a Pontiac G6 southbound on 144th Avenue when she pulled out into the path of an oncoming semi trailer and collided with the trailer portion of the truck.
The woman had to be extricated from her vehicle by fire personnel. She was air lifted to a Grand Rapids hospital by AeroMed.
The 68-year-old man driving the semi trailer suffered minor injuries, according to police.
More information on this crash will be provided as it becomes available.
