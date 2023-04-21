ROBINSON TWP. — An 18-year-old Grand Haven woman suffered “serious injuries” in a three-car crash on 144th Avenue near Wintergreen Drive on Friday night, according to police.
Sgt. Eric DeBoer of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was stopped on 144th Avenue south of Lincoln Street, waiting for traffic to clear before making a left turn. Her car, a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu, was struck from behind by a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, driven by a 17-year-old male from West Olive. The impact pushed the Malibu into the path of an oncoming Hyundai Tucson, driven by a 49-year-old from St. Johns.
There were no injuries in the Silverado or the Tucson. The driver of the Malibu was pinned in her vehicle; she was extricated by members of the Grand Haven Township and Robinson Township fire departments. She was transported to Trinity Health Mercy Hospital in Muskegon with “serious injuries,” according to police.
The incident remains under investigation; anyone with information is encouraged to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616-738-4041.
