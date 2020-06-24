GHT Crash

An 89-year-old Grand Haven woman was hurt when she hit the gas instead of the brake and rammed her car backward into a tree.

 Tribune photo/Becky Vargo

GRAND HAVEN TWP. — An 89-year-old Grand Haven woman suffered what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries when she backed into a tree early Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly after noon in the 15000 block of Robbins Road.

