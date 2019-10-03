A 2017 Grand Haven High School graduate was recently named Firefighter of the Week on the Louisiana Firefighter Proud Facebook page.
Daniel Yonker, son of Charlie Yonker and grandson of Mel Yonker, both former Grand Haven firefighters, is a full-time firefighter with the Tangipahoa Fire District 2/Independence Fire Department in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana. He also works part-time on the Loranger Fire Department in the same district. He has also volunteered for the Livingston Fire District 10/Holden Fire Department, for two years.
The Louisiana Firefighter Proud Facebook page recognizes “the best and the brightest” in Louisiana firefighting service. Nominations are made by colleagues, family or friends.
Daniel’s father is a captain with the Holden, Louisiana, fire department and chief of a private firefighting company. Charlie is also the apparatus engineer with the Husser, Louisiana, Fire Department. He has served 40 years in firefighting, starting service with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in 1980, while grandfather Mel Yonker served 34 years on the Grand Haven Fire Department. Mel died in 2004.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.